Barksdale B-52s Wrap Up Bomber Task Force Mission to Guam

ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, Guam — A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress and Airmen from the 2nd Bomb Wing, Barksdale Air Force Base, La., completed a two-week Bomber Task Force mission to Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, as part of a strategic mission to support the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command’s objective of maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region.



This deployment demonstrated the USAF’s commitment to interoperability with allies and partners, while reinforcing the B-52’s role in providing credible global strike capabilities from forward locations.



“Deploying to the Indo-Pacific underscores our ability to deliver long-range strike capabilities on demand, anywhere in the world,” said Capt. Adam Shelton, 96th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron officer in charge. “With every sortie, our crews are actively supporting deterrence objectives, strengthening regional security architecture and affirming the U.S. commitment to a safe and secure Indo-Pacific.”



Deployments like this one not only reinforce deterrence, but also provide opportunities for units to refine tactics, techniques and procedures across multi-domain operations in a complex and dynamic environment.



“Before the wheels left the ground back in Louisiana, our team put in long hours to ensure these B-52s were fully mission ready,” said 1st Lt. Jacob Vincent, 96th Expeditionary Bomber Generation Squadron officer in charge. “Every bolt turned and checklist completed plays a direct role in upholding our commitment to regional stability and projecting credible combat power.”



The B-52 is a long-range, heavy bomber capable of delivering a wide range of precision and conventional munitions and provides persistent presence and rapid-response capability, making it a critical asset in promoting regional stability.



“Each B-52 launch from this forward location sends a clear operational signal; we are ready, responsive and engaged,” Shelton said. “Our presence not only reinforces combat readiness but also enhances deterrence by showing that U.S. airpower remains ready to defend peace and stability across the Indo-Pacific.”



This deployment supports the 2nd Bomb Wing’s ability and readiness to provide long-range strike capabilities anytime, anywhere—supporting global stability and the continued security of the Indo-Pacific region.

