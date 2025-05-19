Oregon National Guard Physician Assistant Sets New World Record for Hand Release Push-Ups

Photo By Maj. Wayne Clyne | Oregon Army National Guard Physician Assistant Maj. Tommy Vu grimaces with maximum...... read more read more Photo By Maj. Wayne Clyne | Oregon Army National Guard Physician Assistant Maj. Tommy Vu grimaces with maximum effort at the apex of a push-up as the counter shows 1,413 repetitions with just 26 seconds remaining in his world record attempt at West Coast Strength gym in West Salem, Ore., May 23, 2025. Vu would complete 1,422 hand release push-ups in one hour, setting a new world record pending official verification by Guinness World Records. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

WEST SALEM, Ore. – Oregon Army National Guard Physician Assistant Major Tommy Vu set a new world record May 23, 2025, for the most hand-release push-ups completed in one hour, achieving 1,422 repetitions at West Coast Strength gym in West Salem.



The record attempt, which required a minimum of 1,250 repetitions to qualify as an official Guinness World Record, marks Vu's seventh world record achievement. Previous records for this category had remained unbroken due to a lack of official attempts to meet the qualifying threshold.



"My goal was to break the record, but when I talked to my commanding officer about it, he said if I didn't get 1,350, that wouldn't be good enough," Vu explained following the grueling hour-long performance. "So I was really happy when I looked over and saw 1,350. I asked them to take a photo to show him I did it."



True to his tradition, Vu dedicated $1 per repetition to charity, with proceeds benefiting cancer research in honor of his friend Ilsa, who recently completed her first marathon while battling brain cancer.



The achievement comes after previous challenges for Vu, including developing rhabdomyolysis from his recent burpee pull-up record attempt and illness that forced the postponement of his initial attempt at this record.



Brig. Gen. Alan Gronewold, the adjutant general of Oregon, said Vu's latest achievement demonstrates the caliber of individuals who serve in the Oregon National Guard.



"Major Vu's ability to excel in his medical profession while pursuing personal challenges at the highest level reflects the multifaceted talent we see throughout our ranks," Gronewold said. "His commitment to giving back through charitable donations with each record attempt embodies the service-oriented mindset that defines our Guard members."



"People always ask when I'm going to stop or when enough is enough," Vu said. " There's always going to be charity out there, people to help, and records to break, so I'll just keep going until I run out of steam."



This latest accomplishment adds to Vu's impressive record-setting career, which includes previous world records for burpees and other fitness challenges, all while serving his community and country as a medical officer in the Oregon Army National Guard.



The record is pending official verification by Guinness World Records.