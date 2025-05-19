Oregon National Guard Physician Assistant Sets New World Record for Hand Release Push-Ups

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Oregon Army National Guard member Pedro Velasquez keeps the official count while friends and spectators perform push-ups alongside Maj. Tommy Vu during his world record attempt for most hand release push-ups in one hour at West Coast Strength gym in West Salem, Ore., May 23, 2025. Vu encourages participants at all his record attempts to complete repetitions with him for additional motivation during the grueling hour-long challenge. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)