    Oregon National Guard Physician Assistant Sets New World Record for Hand Release Push-Ups [Image 1 of 5]

    WEST SALEM, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2025

    Photo by Maj. Wayne Clyne 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Oregon Army National Guard member Pedro Velasquez keeps the official count while friends and spectators perform push-ups alongside Maj. Tommy Vu during his world record attempt for most hand release push-ups in one hour at West Coast Strength gym in West Salem, Ore., May 23, 2025. Vu encourages participants at all his record attempts to complete repetitions with him for additional motivation during the grueling hour-long challenge. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 05.23.2025
    Date Posted: 05.24.2025 11:36
    Photo ID: 9060190
    VIRIN: 251223-Z-ZJ128-1002
    Resolution: 8640x4864
    Size: 6.9 MB
    Location: WEST SALEM, OREGON, US
    This work, Oregon National Guard Physician Assistant Sets New World Record for Hand Release Push-Ups [Image 5 of 5], by MAJ Wayne Clyne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Oregon National Guard, world record, fitness challenge, hand release push ups, charity fundraising

