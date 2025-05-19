Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WEST SALEM, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2025

    Photo by Maj. Wayne Clyne 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    A sweat-soaked Oregon Army National Guard Physician Assistant Maj. Tommy Vu points to the counter displaying 1,422 repetitions after completing his world record attempt for most hand release push-ups in one hour at West Coast Strength gym in West Salem, Ore., May 23, 2025. Vu's achievement marks his seventh world record and is pending official verification by Guinness World Records. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)

    This work, Oregon National Guard Physician Assistant Sets New World Record for Hand Release Push-Ups [Image 5 of 5], by MAJ Wayne Clyne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

