Oregon National Guard Physician Assistant Sets New World Record for Hand Release Push-Ups

A sweat-soaked Oregon Army National Guard Physician Assistant Maj. Tommy Vu points to the counter displaying 1,422 repetitions after completing his world record attempt for most hand release push-ups in one hour at West Coast Strength gym in West Salem, Ore., May 23, 2025. Vu's achievement marks his seventh world record and is pending official verification by Guinness World Records. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)