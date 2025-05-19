Oregon National Guard Physician Assistant Sets New World Record for Hand Release Push-Ups

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Oregon Army National Guard Physician Assistant Maj. Tommy Vu holds his son Adonis while surrounded by friends and family who came out to support his world record attempt at West Coast Strength gym in West Salem, Ore., May 23, 2025. His wife Linda holds a large donation check for $1,422, representing $1 for each repetition completed, which will be donated to cancer research. The counter in the foreground displays Vu's final total of 1,422 hand release push-ups, setting a new world record pending official verification by Guinness World Records. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)