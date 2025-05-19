Oregon National Guard Physician Assistant Sets New World Record for Hand Release Push-Ups

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Oregon Army National Guard Physician Assistant Maj. Tommy Vu performs the hand release portion of a push-up during his world record attempt for most hand release push-ups in one hour at West Coast Strength gym in West Salem, Ore., May 23, 2025. Vu's wife Linda can be seen in the background capturing the historic moment. Vu completed 1,422 repetitions, setting a new world record pending official verification by Guinness World Records. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)