    Oregon National Guard Physician Assistant Sets New World Record for Hand Release Push-Ups [Image 4 of 5]

    Oregon National Guard Physician Assistant Sets New World Record for Hand Release Push-Ups

    WEST SALEM, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2025

    Photo by Maj. Wayne Clyne 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Oregon Army National Guard Physician Assistant Maj. Tommy Vu performs the hand release portion of a push-up during his world record attempt for most hand release push-ups in one hour at West Coast Strength gym in West Salem, Ore., May 23, 2025. Vu's wife Linda can be seen in the background capturing the historic moment. Vu completed 1,422 repetitions, setting a new world record pending official verification by Guinness World Records. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2025
    Date Posted: 05.24.2025 11:36
    Photo ID: 9060200
    VIRIN: 251223-Z-ZJ128-1001
    Resolution: 8640x4864
    Size: 6.14 MB
    Location: WEST SALEM, OREGON, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Oregon National Guard Physician Assistant Sets New World Record for Hand Release Push-Ups [Image 5 of 5], by MAJ Wayne Clyne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

