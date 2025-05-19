Oregon Army National Guard Physician Assistant Maj. Tommy Vu grimaces with maximum effort at the apex of a push-up as the counter shows 1,413 repetitions with just 26 seconds remaining in his world record attempt at West Coast Strength gym in West Salem, Ore., May 23, 2025. Vu would complete 1,422 hand release push-ups in one hour, setting a new world record pending official verification by Guinness World Records. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)
Oregon National Guard Physician Assistant Sets New World Record for Hand Release Push-Ups
