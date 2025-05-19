Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oregon National Guard Physician Assistant Sets New World Record for Hand Release Push-Ups [Image 3 of 5]

    Oregon National Guard Physician Assistant Sets New World Record for Hand Release Push-Ups

    WEST SALEM, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2025

    Photo by Maj. Wayne Clyne 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Oregon Army National Guard Physician Assistant Maj. Tommy Vu grimaces with maximum effort at the apex of a push-up as the counter shows 1,413 repetitions with just 26 seconds remaining in his world record attempt at West Coast Strength gym in West Salem, Ore., May 23, 2025. Vu would complete 1,422 hand release push-ups in one hour, setting a new world record pending official verification by Guinness World Records. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 05.23.2025
    Date Posted: 05.24.2025 11:36
    Photo ID: 9060199
    VIRIN: 251223-Z-ZJ128-1003
    Resolution: 7275x4829
    Size: 7.23 MB
    Location: WEST SALEM, OREGON, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Oregon National Guard Physician Assistant Sets New World Record for Hand Release Push-Ups [Image 5 of 5], by MAJ Wayne Clyne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Oregon National Guard, world record, fitness challenge, hand release push ups, charity fundraising

