B-Roll of Oregon Army National Guard Physician Assistant Major Tommy Vu set a new world record for the most hand-release push-ups completed in one hour, achieving 1,422 repetitions at West Coast Strength gym in West Salem on May 23, 2025. The achievement marks Vu's seventh world record and required a minimum of 1,250 repetitions to qualify for official Guinness World Record verification. Following his tradition of charitable giving, Vu will donate $1,422 to cancer research, representing $1 for each repetition completed during the hour-long challenge.
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2025 11:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|964035
|VIRIN:
|251223-Z-ZJ128-1007
|PIN:
|250523
|Filename:
|DOD_111020224
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|WEST SALEM, OREGON, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Oregon National Guard Physician Assistant Sets New World Record for Hand Release Push-Ups, by MAJ Wayne Clyne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Oregon National Guard Physician Assistant Sets New World Record for Hand Release Push-Ups
No keywords found.