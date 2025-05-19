Oregon National Guard Physician Assistant Sets New World Record for Hand Release Push-Ups

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-Roll of Oregon Army National Guard Physician Assistant Major Tommy Vu set a new world record for the most hand-release push-ups completed in one hour, achieving 1,422 repetitions at West Coast Strength gym in West Salem on May 23, 2025. The achievement marks Vu's seventh world record and required a minimum of 1,250 repetitions to qualify for official Guinness World Record verification. Following his tradition of charitable giving, Vu will donate $1,422 to cancer research, representing $1 for each repetition completed during the hour-long challenge.