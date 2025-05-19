Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oregon National Guard Physician Assistant Sets New World Record for Hand Release Push-Ups

    WEST SALEM, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2025

    Video by Maj. Wayne Clyne 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    B-Roll of Oregon Army National Guard Physician Assistant Major Tommy Vu set a new world record for the most hand-release push-ups completed in one hour, achieving 1,422 repetitions at West Coast Strength gym in West Salem on May 23, 2025. The achievement marks Vu's seventh world record and required a minimum of 1,250 repetitions to qualify for official Guinness World Record verification. Following his tradition of charitable giving, Vu will donate $1,422 to cancer research, representing $1 for each repetition completed during the hour-long challenge.

    Date Taken: 05.23.2025
    Date Posted: 05.24.2025 11:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 964035
    VIRIN: 251223-Z-ZJ128-1007
    PIN: 250523
    Filename: DOD_111020224
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: WEST SALEM, OREGON, US

    This work, Oregon National Guard Physician Assistant Sets New World Record for Hand Release Push-Ups, by MAJ Wayne Clyne, identified by DVIDS

    Oregon National Guard Physician Assistant Sets New World Record for Hand Release Push-Ups

