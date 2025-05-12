Ninja Nation Reboots the Wing

When it comes to the 633d Communications Squadron, the phrase “silent but deadly” is synonymous with the work they do every day and earned them the reputation of being regarded as “Ninjas.”



Even though they’re hardly seen, their presence can be felt every time someone powers on a computer or grabs a document from the printer.



The 633d CS works quietly behind the scenes to ensure Team JBLE is equipped to complete the mission, and most recently that’s meant conducting a base-wide technology refresh for over 2,700 network devices and computers.



“Our priority lately has been making sure all the assets that we’re using are able to take all the security updates that we use,” says U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Evan Nota, 633d CS asset management section chief, noncommissioned officer in charge. “We’ve got to make sure that we’re following the equipment’s life cycle and are replacing what needs to be replaced as it comes up.”



With a growing customer base of over 150,000 users, it’s integral for these Airmen to constantly find ways to modernize old systems and ensure all equipment is properly tracked and replaced every four years.



“Our goal, whenever we go for a technology refresh, is to replace as many desktop computers as possible with a laptop,” says Nota. “If people need to leave the office or evacuate a building, we want them to be able to keep on doing their job wherever they’re at.”



As more and more mission requirements utilize technology, the 633d CS must place a greater emphasis on ensuring they can provide secure and reliable cyber operations anywhere in the world.



We want to make sure everyone is well equipped to complete any tasks the mission requires,” said Senior Airman Daniel Bernier, 633d CS asset management technician. “We’ve found that providing updates in conjunction with the tech refresh and tracking our inventory is the most crucial step for modernization.”



Such a large and high stakes task requires team effort, so the 633d CS utilizes information technology equipment custodians to aid the process while also acting as a liaison between them and the unit.



“For the ITECs, we teach them how to account for their assets because tracking the assets is the first step to mission success,” says Nota. “If people are unaware of what assets they have and when they need to be updated or replaced then they are also unaware of the potential vulnerabilities of that outdated system.

This is where ITECs come in because they are members of the squadron and they are able to directly communicate with our team on any issues or system impacts they may be experiencing.”



As one technology refresh wraps up, another begins, but it’s the constant push to be better and faster that keeps the 633d CS team looking ahead and implementing new practices and standards. Like most of the industry, they’re priority is working with new technologies designed to help ease the process and push productivity to its fullest potential.



“With the advance of artificial intelligence, we are starting to get more powerful laptops, but I would love to see non-secure internet protocol router zero clients,” says Nota. “This software would allow you to sit down at anyone’s desk, put in your card, and it remembers where your computer was at any location. It’s very convenient and hopefully we will reach that point sometime in the future.”



Like the name suggests, “Ninja Nation” prides themselves on being silent yet deadly as they continue to upgrade, refresh, and modernize the base one piece of tech at a time.

