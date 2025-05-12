Ninja Nation Reboots the Wing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Daniel Bernier, 633d Communications Squadron asset management technician, deconstructs a laptop to access the solid-state drive on Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 24, 2025. Base equipment custodian office and management technicians perform multiple duties such as training, data management, compliance standards, and future proofing technology for the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gerald Ligeralde)