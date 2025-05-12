U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Daniel Bernier, 633d Communications Squadron asset management technician, deconstructs a laptop to access the solid-state drive on Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 24, 2025. Base equipment custodian office and management technicians perform multiple duties such as training, data management, compliance standards, and future proofing technology for the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gerald Ligeralde)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2025 08:15
|Photo ID:
|9032384
|VIRIN:
|250421-F-DA718-1005
|Resolution:
|5522x3674
|Size:
|8.48 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ninja Nation Reboots the Wing [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Gerald Ligeralde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
