U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Daniel Bernier, 633d Communications Squadron asset management technician, opens a computer to remove the solid-state drive on Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 24, 2025. 633d CS can image more than 30 laptops per day allowing technology assets to be received, stored, and distributed quickly. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gerald Ligeralde)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2025 08:15
|Photo ID:
|9032383
|VIRIN:
|250421-F-DA718-1004
|Resolution:
|5165x3437
|Size:
|6.57 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ninja Nation Reboots the Wing [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Gerald Ligeralde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.