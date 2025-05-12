Ninja Nation Reboots the Wing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Daniel Bernier, 633d Communications Squadron asset management technician, opens a computer to remove the solid-state drive on Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 24, 2025. 633d CS can image more than 30 laptops per day allowing technology assets to be received, stored, and distributed quickly. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gerald Ligeralde)