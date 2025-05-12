Ninja Nation Reboots the Wing

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Daniel Bernier, 633d Communications Squadron asset management technician, deconstructs a laptop to access the solid-state drive on Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 24, 2025. Solid-state drives may contain residual sensitive information and must be destroyed and disposed of properly. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gerald Ligeralde)
