Ninja Nation Reboots the Wing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Daniel Bernier, 633d Communications Squadron asset management technician, deconstructs a laptop to access the solid-state drive on Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 24, 2025. Solid-state drives may contain residual sensitive information and must be destroyed and disposed of properly. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gerald Ligeralde)