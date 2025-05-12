Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ninja Nation Reboots the Wing [Image 5 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Ninja Nation Reboots the Wing

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Gerald Ligeralde 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Daniel Bernier, 633d Communications Squadron asset management technician, conducts a software analysis on Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 24, 2025. Airmen wipe all sensitive information from every computer before they can be degaussed and destroyed to ensure any important information cannot be recovered. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gerald Ligeralde)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2025
    Date Posted: 05.13.2025 08:15
    Photo ID: 9032385
    VIRIN: 250421-F-DA718-1006
    Resolution: 5837x3884
    Size: 9.92 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ninja Nation Reboots the Wing [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Gerald Ligeralde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Ninja Nation Reboots the Wing
    Ninja Nation Reboots the Wing
    Ninja Nation Reboots the Wing
    Ninja Nation Reboots the Wing
    Ninja Nation Reboots the Wing

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Ninja Nation Reboots the Wing

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Communication Squadron
    Ninja Nation
    Rebooting

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download