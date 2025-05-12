Ninja Nation Reboots the Wing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Daniel Bernier, 633d Communications Squadron asset management technician, conducts a software analysis on Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 24, 2025. Airmen wipe all sensitive information from every computer before they can be degaussed and destroyed to ensure any important information cannot be recovered. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gerald Ligeralde)