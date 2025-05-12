U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Daniel Bernier, 633d Communications Squadron asset management technician, conducts a software analysis on Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 24, 2025. Airmen wipe all sensitive information from every computer before they can be degaussed and destroyed to ensure any important information cannot be recovered. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gerald Ligeralde)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2025 08:15
|Photo ID:
|9032385
|VIRIN:
|250421-F-DA718-1006
|Resolution:
|5837x3884
|Size:
|9.92 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ninja Nation Reboots the Wing [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Gerald Ligeralde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
