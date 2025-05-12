U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Daniel Bernier, 633d Communications Squadron asset management technician, begins the computer degaussing process on Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 24, 2025. The degaussing process involves using magnetism to destroy data from solid-state drives or hard drives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gerald Ligeralde)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2025 08:15
|Photo ID:
|9032381
|VIRIN:
|250421-F-DA718-1002
|Resolution:
|4335x2884
|Size:
|5.4 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ninja Nation Reboots the Wing [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Gerald Ligeralde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
