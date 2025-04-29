U..S. Army AH-64 Apaches roar through Latvia demonstrating lethality

Photo By Staff Sgt. Rose Di Trolio | A U.S. AH-64 Apache fires missiles at targets during a training mission at Camp...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Rose Di Trolio | A U.S. AH-64 Apache fires missiles at targets during a training mission at Camp Ādaži, Latvia, May 02, 2025. Four AH-64 Apaches from the Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division, flew to a training area at Camp Adazi to demonstrate the aircraft’s precision and lethality to distinguished guests attending the training event. The U.S. remains committed to the NATO alliance and our Latvian allies. Latvia’s investment in its defense and cooperation with the U.S. strengthens deterrence and security along NATO’s eastern flank. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Rose Di Trolio) see less | View Image Page

CAMP ADAZI, Latvia — U.S. Army AH-64 Apache aviators with the Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division, supporting Task Force Iron and soldiers from the NATO Multinational Brigade in Latvia conducted a live-fire exercise on May 2, 2025.



During the exercise, the Apache crews received target information from NATO Joint Terminal Attack Controllers positioned on the ground, who transmitted real-time targeting information to the Apache crews. The JTAC allowed the crews to benefit from critical real-time information from a different vantage point. The interoperability and communication between the NATO JTACs and Apache crews during the exercise provided the advantage of gaining valuable experience that would prove lethal against adversaries on the battlefield.



“We conducted a live-fire exercise with a platoon of AH-64 Apache helicopters that were being guided in by Canadian, Italian, and Latvian JTACs, who are our Joint Terminal Attack Controllers. Demonstrating the live-fire capability of the AH-64, as well as our ability to conduct operations at a multinational level,” said Col. Margaret Stick, commander of the Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division.



JTACs are specially qualified service members who direct the action of military aircraft engaged in close air support and offensive operations from a forward position. Providing critical communications between the ground and air elements.



“These exercises are important because they build a foundation of communication and trust between us and our allies,” said Chief Warrant Officer 3 David Howard, aviation mission survivability officer, Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division.



Apache crews engaged targets on the range after receiving targeting data from the NATO JTACs, utilizing 30 mm cannons and 2.75-inch (70 mm) rocket fire. The Apache crews trained using a variety of weapons systems and flight approaches to ensure they maintained their ability to deliver accurate, lethal firepower on the battlefield.



The Apache can carry a combination of weapons of up to 16 Hellfire missiles, 76 2.75-inch rockets, and 1,200 30 mm chain gun rounds, making it one of the most formidable aerial weapons platforms.



“The Apache is an aerial weapons platform designed for killing. Tanks and armored vehicles primarily. We've also done reconnaissance, security operations, and expeditionary operations,” explained Howard.



Task Force Iron's mission is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent to increase lethality while strengthening partnerships with our NATO allies and regional security partners.



“We are here, forward-positioned on the eastern flank of NATO, to ensure that any adversaries out there know that the US is committed to its deterrence mission and that we are here to assure our NATO allies that we stand committed,” said Stick.