    B-Roll: U.S. Army AH-64 Apaches roar through Latvia demonstrating lethality

    LATVIA

    05.02.2025

    Video by Spc. Rachel Hall 

    70th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army soldiers with the Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division, supporting Task Force Iron, prepare AH-64 Apache helicopters for a live-fire exercise at Lielvārde air base, Latvia, May 2, 2025. The Apache helicopters then flew to Camp Ādaži and displayed the AH-64’s precision and lethality by engaging multiple targets during an operational capabilities demonstration. Task Force Iron's mission is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent to increase lethality while strengthening partnerships with our NATO allies and regional security partners. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Rachel Hall)

    Date Taken: 05.02.2025
    Date Posted: 05.03.2025 08:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 960957
    VIRIN: 250502-Z-XR688-1001
    Filename: DOD_110967609
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: LV

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: U.S. Army AH-64 Apaches roar through Latvia demonstrating lethality, by SPC Rachel Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    VCORPS
    WEARENATO
    Apache AH 64
    CombatAviationBrigade
    StongerTogether
    TFIron

