B-Roll: U.S. Army AH-64 Apaches roar through Latvia demonstrating lethality

U.S. Army soldiers with the Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division, supporting Task Force Iron, prepare AH-64 Apache helicopters for a live-fire exercise at Lielvārde air base, Latvia, May 2, 2025. The Apache helicopters then flew to Camp Ādaži and displayed the AH-64’s precision and lethality by engaging multiple targets during an operational capabilities demonstration. Task Force Iron's mission is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent to increase lethality while strengthening partnerships with our NATO allies and regional security partners. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Rachel Hall)