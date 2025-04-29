U.S. Army AH-64 Apaches roar through Latvia demonstrating lethality

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. AH-64 Apache engages designated targets during a training mission at Camp Adazi, Latvia, May 02, 2025. Four AH-64 Apaches from the Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division, flew to a training area at Camp Adazi to demonstrate the precision and lethality of the aircraft in front of a group of distinguished guests who attended the training event. Aviation assets from the Combat Aviation Brigade give Latvia and NATO a significant force multiplier while providing the capability to move troops quickly, deliver firepower precisely, and respond flexibly across varied terrain. In a high-threat environment, this agility is essential for deterring aggression and defending forward. U.S. presence in Latvia enhances combat readiness, ensuring U.S. forces can operate effectively alongside Latvian and NATO allies in diverse conditions. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Rose Di Trolio)