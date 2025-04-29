Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A-Roll; U.S. Army AH-64 Apaches roar through Latvia demonstrating lethality

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LATVIA

    05.02.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Rose Di Trolio 

    70th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Col. Margaret Stick, commander of the 1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade, speaks about the AH-64 Apache training at Camp Ādaži, Latvia, May 02, 2025. Aviation assets from the Combat Aviation Brigade serve as a significant force multiplier for Latvia and NATO, providing the capability to move troops quickly, deliver firepower precisely, and respond flexibly across varied terrain. In a high-threat environment, this agility is essential for deterring aggression and defending forward. U.S. presence in Latvia enhances combat readiness, ensuring U.S. forces can operate effectively alongside Latvian and NATO allies in diverse conditions. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Rose Di Trolio)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2025
    Date Posted: 05.03.2025 04:36
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 960954
    VIRIN: 250502-Z-FK430-1001
    Filename: DOD_110967575
    Length: 00:02:23
    Location: LV

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A-Roll; U.S. Army AH-64 Apaches roar through Latvia demonstrating lethality, by SSG Rose Di Trolio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CAB
    VCORPS
    Apache AH-64 attack helicopters
    StrongerTogether
    WEARENATO
    TFIron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download