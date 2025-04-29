A-Roll; U.S. Army AH-64 Apaches roar through Latvia demonstrating lethality

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Col. Margaret Stick, commander of the 1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade, speaks about the AH-64 Apache training at Camp Ādaži, Latvia, May 02, 2025. Aviation assets from the Combat Aviation Brigade serve as a significant force multiplier for Latvia and NATO, providing the capability to move troops quickly, deliver firepower precisely, and respond flexibly across varied terrain. In a high-threat environment, this agility is essential for deterring aggression and defending forward. U.S. presence in Latvia enhances combat readiness, ensuring U.S. forces can operate effectively alongside Latvian and NATO allies in diverse conditions. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Rose Di Trolio)