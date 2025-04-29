Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A-Roll: U.S. Army AH-64 Apaches roar through Latvia demonstrating lethality

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LATVIA

    05.02.2025

    Video by Spc. Rachel Hall 

    70th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army 1st lieutenant Shane Hickman, a Platoon Leader and Chief Warrant Officer 3 David Howard, an Aviation Mission Survivability Officer with Charlie Company, 1-501 Attack Battalion, Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division speak about the AH-64 Apache training at Lielvārde air base, Latvia, May 02, 2025. Aviation assets from the Combat Aviation Brigade serve as a significant force multiplier for Latvia and NATO, providing the capability to move troops quickly, deliver firepower precisely, and respond flexibly across varied terrain. In a high-threat environment, this agility is essential for deterring aggression and defending forward. U.S. presence in Latvia enhances combat readiness, ensuring U.S. forces can operate effectively alongside Latvian and NATO allies in diverse conditions. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Rachel Hall)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2025
    Date Posted: 05.03.2025 08:33
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 960956
    VIRIN: 250502-Z-XR688-1002
    Filename: DOD_110967603
    Length: 00:01:58
    Location: LV

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A-Roll: U.S. Army AH-64 Apaches roar through Latvia demonstrating lethality, by SPC Rachel Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    VCorps
    WEARENATO
    Apache AH-64
    CombatAviationBrigade
    StongerTogether
    TFIron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download