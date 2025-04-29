A-Roll: U.S. Army AH-64 Apaches roar through Latvia demonstrating lethality

U.S. Army 1st lieutenant Shane Hickman, a Platoon Leader and Chief Warrant Officer 3 David Howard, an Aviation Mission Survivability Officer with Charlie Company, 1-501 Attack Battalion, Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division speak about the AH-64 Apache training at Lielvārde air base, Latvia, May 02, 2025. Aviation assets from the Combat Aviation Brigade serve as a significant force multiplier for Latvia and NATO, providing the capability to move troops quickly, deliver firepower precisely, and respond flexibly across varied terrain. In a high-threat environment, this agility is essential for deterring aggression and defending forward. U.S. presence in Latvia enhances combat readiness, ensuring U.S. forces can operate effectively alongside Latvian and NATO allies in diverse conditions. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Rachel Hall)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2025 08:33
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|960956
|VIRIN:
|250502-Z-XR688-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110967603
|Length:
|00:01:58
|Location:
|LV
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
