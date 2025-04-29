Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll; U.S. Army AH-64 Apaches roar through Latvia demonstrating lethality

    LATVIA

    05.02.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Rose Di Trolio, Staff Sgt. Michael Dunagan and Spc. Rachel Hall

    70th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army AH-64 Apaches with the Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division, conduct training at Camp Ādaži, Latvia, May 02, 2025. AH-64 Apache attack helicopters, along with UH-60 Blackhawks deploy for air assault and medevac missions while providing reconnaissance, close combat support, troop movement and logistical supply, which are all critical for supporting both defensive and rapid-response operations globally. The U.S. remains committed to the NATO alliance and our Latvian allies. Latvia’s investment in its defense and cooperation with the U.S. strengthens deterrence and security along NATO’s eastern flank. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Rose Di Trolio)

    Date Taken: 05.02.2025
    Date Posted: 05.03.2025 04:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 960955
    VIRIN: 250502-Z-FK430-1002
    Filename: DOD_110967576
    Length: 00:02:09
    Location: LV

    AH-64 Apache
    VCORPS
    StrongerTogether
    WEARENATO
    CombatAviationBrigade
    TFIron

