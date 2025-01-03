944th FW Joins Forces for Life-Saving Mission Following Hawaii Fireworks Explosion

Photo By Senior Airman Alexis Orozco | For an emergency medical support request in response to the New Year’s Eve fireworks...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Alexis Orozco | For an emergency medical support request in response to the New Year’s Eve fireworks explosion in Hawaii, Reserve Citizen Airmen from the 944th Fighter Wing’s 944th Aeromedical Staging Squadron (ASTS) board a bus at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., on their way to support a 6-patient transport at the Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, Jan. 4, 2025. “This is what we train for, and when the call comes, we’re ready,” said Capt. Paris Mandy, 944th ASTS. “It’s both humbling and exhilarating to put our skills to work in such a meaningful way.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexis Orozco) see less | View Image Page

In the predawn hours of New Year’s Eve, a deadly fireworks explosion in Hawaii sent shockwaves across the islands. Three people tragically lost their lives and 20 more were injured. Six survivors were airlifted aboard an Air Force C-17 from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii to Phoenix, Ariz., Jan. 4, 2025, where they would receive specialized care at Valleywise Medical Center’s renowned burn unit.



The mission to safely transport these patients, over extensive distances, exemplified joint effort between the Air Force Reserve’s 944th Fighter Wing, the active-duty Air Force’s 56th Fighter Wing, the Phoenix Fire Department, and civilian medical professionals.



“This is what we train for, and when the call comes, we’re ready,” said Capt. Paris Mandy, a clinical nurse with the 944th Aeromedical Staging Squadron (ASTS), a specialized unit within the most diverse training wing in the Air Force Reserve.



With their core mission centered on patient movement and stabilization, the 944th ASTS played an instrumental role in this high-stakes operation. From the moment the team was activated, they worked side by side with active-duty Airmen and civilian counterparts to ensure mission success.



The 944th ASTS, a unit known for its expertise in aeromedical evacuation, provided critical manpower for offloading the patients from the aircraft and transferring them to ambulances at the Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport.



Mandy described the mission as a real-world scenario where the unit’s extensive training could be directly applied.



“Today, we’re not working with mannequins. These are real patients who need us,” Mandy said. “It’s both humbling and exhilarating to put our skills to work in such a meaningful way.”



For some of the reservists, including 944th FW ASTS Master Sgt. Elisabeth Yates, this was their first real-world operation.



“This is why we train so rigorously,” Yates noted. “When you’re called at a moment’s notice, readiness is everything. This mission brought all our preparation into sharp focus.”



Yates highlighted the critical role Exercise Desert Hammer 25-1, a rigorous annual training exercise conducted by the 944th FW in November 2024, played in preparing them for this moment. The exercise simulates high-pressure, real-world scenarios, requiring rapid adaptability and flawless execution.



“Desert Hammer taught us how to operate at a real-world pace,” Yates added. “That training translated directly into our ability to respond effectively today.”



The joint nature of this operation was a testament to the power of collaboration. Capt. Eric Huff, 56th FW Medical Group Director of Tactical Combat Casualty Care, emphasized the importance of teamwork in ensuring patient safety.



“We had to transfer patients from military litters to Phoenix Fire Department gurneys, which required precise coordination,” Huff explained. “It’s not just about physical strength – it’s about communication and synchronization among all teams involved.”



The mission also highlighted the human element at the heart of military operations. For 94th FW ASTS Staff Sgt. Nathan Espinoza the experience was profoundly meaningful.



“Helping people who can’t help themselves – that’s why I joined,” Espinoza said. “Seeing the resilience of these patients and knowing that our efforts are making a difference is incredibly rewarding.”



The complexity of the operation, from the initial activation to the final patient transfer, highlighted the value of readiness and adaptability by all support involved, explained Huff.



Mandy’s background as an emergency room nurse and psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner brought an additional layer of expertise to the mission, bridging the gap between military and civilian medical care.



“It’s a team effort,” Mandy said. “Whether it’s our junior Airmen or senior officers, everyone has a role to play. The camaraderie and mutual respect we’ve built through training like Desert Hammer made all the difference today.”



As the last ambulance departed for Valleywise Medical Center, the gravity of the mission settled over the team. They had answered the call, proving that their training and dedication could rise to meet any challenge.



For the 944th Fighter Wing, this mission was not just a demonstration of operational excellence but also a profound reminder of their collective purpose: to Forge Combat Airmen to Fly, Fight, and Win – in any scenario, at any time.