944th FW Joins Forces for Life-Saving Mission After Hawaii Fireworks Explosion

For an emergency medical support request in response to the New Year’s Eve fireworks explosion in Hawaii, Reserve Citizen Airmen from the 944th Fighter Wing’s 944th Aeromedical Staging Squadron (ASTS) receive a briefing on patient movement techniques at the 56th Medical Group clinic at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Jan. 4, 2025. The briefing prepared the team for a joint operation to support critically injured patients from Hawaii, showcasing the unit’s readiness for real-world missions. The 944th ASTS, a unit known for its expertise in aeromedical evacuation, provided critical manpower for offloading the patients from the aircraft and transferring them to ambulances at the Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport. “Helping people who can’t help themselves – that’s why I joined,” explained Staff Sgt. Nathan Espinoza, 944th ASTS. “Seeing the resilience of these patients and knowing that our efforts are making a difference is incredibly rewarding.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexis Orozco)