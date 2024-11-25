Desert Hammer 2024: Tactical Medicine, A Moral Contract, Civilian Partnerships

In the heat of conflict, survival depends on seconds – and readiness.



At Desert Hammer 2024, held Nov. 13-16 across southern Arizona, the 944th Fighter Wing and its partners redefined the practice of military medicine. From stabilizing critical injuries to bridging military and civilian trauma care, the large-force exercise (LFE) emphasized the unwavering imperative of medical readiness under fire.



The exercise, encompassing over 700 participants from multiple service branches, civilian partners, and international allies, unfolded across several locations, including HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center, Luke Air Force Base, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Gila Bend Air Force Auxiliary Field, and the Barry M. Goldwater Range. It served as a high-stakes rehearsal for the unyielding commitment to casualty care in austere and contested environments.



// A Commitment to Life Amid Conflict //



Central to Desert Hammer was the 944th Aeromedical Staging Squadron (ASTS), whose members embody the Air Force Reserve's moral contract with its personnel.



Maj. Rachel Whisenand, the 944th ASTS Critical Care Air Transport Team (CCATT) Officer in Charge, described her team's mission as a lifeline for critically injured personnel.



“Ultimately, our job is to get those that fight to defend our freedom home to their families,” she said. The exercise required her team to push boundaries, working with limited resources and integrating with diverse medical assets.



The inclusion of high-fidelity mannequins that could simulate breathing, bleeding, and movement added realism to scenarios where ASTS personnel faced challenges such as en route patient stabilization and transfer. These scenarios reflected the realities of forward-deployed operations, where CCATTs now operate closer to the point of injury than ever before, Whisenand explained.



“We’ve been moving CCATT further and further forward,” Whisenand noted, emphasizing the critical role of adaptability in providing life-saving care under duress.



Throughout the exercise, the ASTS transported 89 patients, expertly managed three mass casualty scenarios, treated 43 simulated injuries, and processed five fatalities. These accomplishments underscored the necessity of readiness in medical evacuation operations.



// Medical Readiness Through Joint Efforts //



Master Sgt. Corey Yokley, 944th FW exercise planner, highlighted the significance of such joint exercises in preparing for future conflicts.



“This exercise is a fantastic opportunity for our 944th medical personnel and Army Guard members flying medical helicopters,” he said. The training scenarios bridged gaps in military medical evacuation, from point-of-injury to trauma center handoffs.



This collaboration was exemplified by the work of Chief Warrant Officer 3 Jonathan Lake from the Arizona Army National Guard. As a medevac pilot, he described Desert Hammer as an opportunity to integrate seamlessly with the Air Force medical teams.



“We’re bridging the gap for complete medical evacuation care, from the point of injury to a trauma center,” Lake stated, emphasizing the importance of continuity in patient care.



Scenarios included patient transfers via Black Hawk helicopters and Ospreys to simulated field hospitals and civilian hospitals. The exercise highlighted the critical interplay between Army medevac pilots, flight medics, Air Force personnel, and civilian counterparts.



// Civilian Partnerships in Military Readiness //



Adding another layer to the exercise’s success was the collaboration with civilian medical facilities like HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center, a Level 1 trauma center.



Dr. Kaveh Najafi, Trauma Medical Director, emphasized the importance of constant practice and seamless collaboration between military and civilian systems.



“This particular exercise allowed us to practice what we call a ‘hot drop,’ simulating the handoff of critically injured patients arriving directly from a combat zone via Black Hawk helicopters,” Najafi explained. “It’s about bringing together our trauma team, ER staff, operating room staff, and ICU personnel for one singular focus – saving lives.”



HonorHealth provided real-time feedback to military teams, synchronizing terminology and protocols. Najafi highlighted that many trauma care advancements, such as damage control operations and blood resuscitation techniques, originate from military medicine.



“A lot of the practices we use in trauma care today stem from the military,” he said.



The exercise also included unique scenarios, such as integrating military working dogs into casualty care training.



“We’ve started to hammer home the importance of taking care of the canine as well,” added HonorHealth trainer Scott Garzuzi.



// The Moral Contract in Action //



Reflecting on the scope of this exercise, Col. Burdick, the Air Task Force Commander for Desert Hammer, articulated the profound responsibility inherent in military medical operations.



“The care we provide reflects a moral contract between the nation and its fighting force,” he stated.



Yokley reiterated that this sentiment was woven into every facet of Desert Hammer.



“We designed this exercise to stress-test our personnel under the most realistic conditions possible, from austere environments to high-intensity scenarios,” he said.



As the dust settled on Arizona’s rugged terrain, the legacy of Desert Hammer 2024 became clear.



It wasn’t merely a demonstration of tactical proficiency – it was a reaffirmation of the military’s unwavering commitment to its personnel.



Through joint operations, innovative training, and partnerships with civilian institutions, Desert Hammer 2024 showcased how medical readiness extends beyond strategy – it is a moral imperative, a promise to protect those who serve.



For the 944th FW and its partners, Desert Hammer 2024 was more than a training exercise. It was a testament to the enduring bond between the military and those it pledges to safeguard, both on and off the battlefield.

