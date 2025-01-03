Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    944th FW Joins Forces for Life-Saving Mission After Hawaii Fireworks Explosion [Image 2 of 4]

    944th FW Joins Forces for Life-Saving Mission After Hawaii Fireworks Explosion

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexis Orozco 

    944th Fighter Wing

    For an emergency medical support request in response to the New Year’s Eve fireworks explosion in Hawaii, Reserve Citizen Airmen of the 944th Fighter Wing’s 944th Aeromedical Staging Squadron (ASTS) practice litter-carry techniques during a joint training event at the 56th Medical Group clinic at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Jan. 4, 2025. The 944th ASTS, a unit known for its expertise in aeromedical evacuation, provided critical manpower for offloading the patients from the aircraft and transferring them to ambulances at the Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport. “This is why we train so rigorously,” said Master Sgt. Elisabeth Yates, 944th ASTS. “When you’re called at a moment’s notice, readiness is everything. This mission brought all our preparation into sharp focus.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexis Orozco)

    Date Taken: 01.04.2025
    Date Posted: 01.05.2025 15:47
    Photo ID: 8822619
    VIRIN: 250104-F-AO111-1002
    Resolution: 4093x2723
    Size: 2.76 MB
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 944th FW Joins Forces for Life-Saving Mission After Hawaii Fireworks Explosion [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Alexis Orozco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    944th FW Joins Forces for Life-Saving Mission Following Hawaii Fireworks Explosion

    Phoenix Fire Department
    944th Fighter Wing
    944th Aeromedical Staging Squadron
    Reserve Citizen Airmen
    Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport
    Hawaii Fireworks Explosion

