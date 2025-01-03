944th FW Joins Forces for Life-Saving Mission After Hawaii Fireworks Explosion

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

For an emergency medical support request in response to the New Year’s Eve fireworks explosion in Hawaii, Reserve Citizen Airmen of the 944th Fighter Wing’s 944th Aeromedical Staging Squadron (ASTS) practice litter-carry techniques during a joint training event at the 56th Medical Group clinic at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Jan. 4, 2025. The 944th ASTS, a unit known for its expertise in aeromedical evacuation, provided critical manpower for offloading the patients from the aircraft and transferring them to ambulances at the Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport. “This is why we train so rigorously,” said Master Sgt. Elisabeth Yates, 944th ASTS. “When you’re called at a moment’s notice, readiness is everything. This mission brought all our preparation into sharp focus.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexis Orozco)