944th FW Joins Forces for Life-Saving Mission After Hawaii Fireworks Explosion

For an emergency medical support request in response to the New Year’s Eve fireworks explosion in Hawaii, Reserve Citizen Airmen from the 944th Fighter Wing’s 944th Aeromedical Staging Squadron (ASTS) board a bus at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., on their way to support a 6-patient transport at the Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, Jan. 4, 2025. “This is what we train for, and when the call comes, we’re ready,” said Capt. Paris Mandy, 944th ASTS. “It’s both humbling and exhilarating to put our skills to work in such a meaningful way.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexis Orozco)
944th FW Joins Forces for Life-Saving Mission Following Hawaii Fireworks Explosion
