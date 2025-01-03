944th FW Joins Forces for Life-Saving Mission After Hawaii Fireworks Explosion

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Reserve Citizen Airmen from the 944th Fighter Wing’s 944th Aeromedical Staging Squadron (ASTS) receive a mission briefing from Capt. Eric Huff, 56th Medical Group physician assistant, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Jan. 4, 2025. The briefing prepared the team for a joint operation to support critically injured patients from Hawaii, showcasing the unit’s readiness for real-world missions. The 944th ASTS, a unit known for its expertise in aeromedical evacuation, provided critical manpower for offloading the patients from the aircraft and transferring them to ambulances at the Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport. “We had to transfer patients from military litters to Phoenix Fire Department gurneys, which required precise coordination,” Huff explained. “It’s not just about physical strength – it’s about communication and synchronization among all teams involved.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexis Orozco)