Alaska Organized Militia, multi-agency teams join forces to aid Kotzebue flood recovery

KOTZEBUE, Alaska – With winter freeze-up just around the corner, Kotzebue residents and responders from across Alaska are racing against time to clean up and recover from a powerful fall storm that flooded the town, displaced more than 80 residents, and damaged dozens of homes.



The Alaska Organized Militia, local responders and support teams from across the state joined forces to provide recovery assistance to the community.



“The most challenging part has been balancing the need for swift debris removal and structural repairs with the pressure of the approaching winter freeze,” said Chris Hatcher, incident commander and Northwest Arctic Borough’s director of public safety. “The cold temperatures, increased winds, and frozen ground make outdoor work challenging, especially with hazards like blowing insulation, mold, and exposed nails.”



Kotzebue is a close-knit community, situated on a gravel spit at the end of the Baldwin Peninsula, 33 miles north of the Arctic Circle along Alaska’s west coast. Known for its long, snowy winters, Kotzebue is already feeling the season’s chill. Sunday’s high was just 16 degrees, with snow and gusting winds expected this week.



The Alaska Organized Militia, including Alaska National Guard and Alaska State Defense Force service members from Kotzebue, Anchorage, Fairbanks, Ninilchik, Palmer, and Wasilla, has joined local responders and other agencies to help residents in critical need. So far, they have completed 91 home assessments and will continue gathering information to help the Northwest Arctic Borough prioritize resources and repairs.



Alaska Air National Guardsman Airman 1st Class Cody Johnson, a firefighter with the 176th Civil Engineer Squadron, didn’t know what to expect on his first State Active Duty mission and trip to northwest Alaska.



“I kind of just came in expecting the worst, hoping for the best, and just being ready to help with whatever needed to be done,” said Johnson, who joined the 176th Wing a few years ago. “This is my first time really doing anything other than basic training or tech school and just training around the base.”



Johnson explained that while firefighting skills like climbing ladders and tying knots have limited application here, he’s been able to use civilian skills such as framing and plumbing.



Over the weekend, AKOM members were busy with repairs to make homes safer and warmer, fixing broken pipes, reconstructing and reinforcing entryways to homes, securing shifted fuel tanks, and clearing debris. These efforts, along with conducting detailed damage assessments, are helping Kotzebue residents recover as freeze-up approaches.



Crews from the Division of Forestry & Fire Protection have taken on the tough job of pumping out standing floodwater. Often, they’re breaking through ice or digging out equipment to keep the water moving as temperatures drop.



“The availability of additional personnel has enabled Kotzebue to quickly respond to damaged properties, repair critical infrastructure, and ensure that residents are safe,” said Hatcher. “State and federal support has also provided financial backing and technical resources, allowing for a faster and more comprehensive recovery than would have been possible otherwise.”



Representatives from the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management are on-site accepting applications for the State Individual Assistance and Temporary Housing programs for survivors with storm-related damage or emergency expenses. The team from DHS&EM has been working closely with Kotzebue’s emergency management team, coordinating resources to keep the response organized and focused.



Local community members have shown their appreciation by cooking and bringing warm meals—fresh bread, spaghetti, grilled sandwiches, soup, cupcakes, and more— keeping the teams fueled and ready for the demanding work ahead.



Johnson said that the community’s graciousness also extended to providing supplies and tools, with local volunteers readily offering extra hands, vehicles and equipment to support the recovery efforts alongside service members.



“The borough's resilience is evident in the collaboration among city, state, and federal entities, showing the strength of unified response efforts,” said Hatcher. “The focus remains on both immediate recovery and creating a safer, more prepared Kotzebue for the future.”



Other local and state organizations have been actively participating to include the Alaska Departments of Transportation & Public Facilities, Alaska State Troopers, Village Public Safety Officers, Red Cross, Maniilaq Association, and the Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium.

