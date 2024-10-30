Crews from the Alaska Organized Militia and the Division of Forestry & Fire Protection make critical repairs to Kotzebue homes, Oct. 27, 2024, following a severe storm that flooded the town, displaced over 80 residents, and damaged dozens of houses. The team assessed damage, removed wet insulation, and worked under the subfloor to help ensure safety and restore warmth for residents. (Alaska National Guard photo by Balinda O’Neal)
|Date Taken:
|10.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.30.2024 16:46
|Photo ID:
|8726950
|VIRIN:
|241027-Z-CA180-1001
|Resolution:
|5712x4284
|Size:
|3.28 MB
|Location:
|KOTZEBUE, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Crews work to repair Kotzebue homes after flooding [Image 4 of 4], by Balinda ONeal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Alaska Organized Militia, multi-agency teams join forces to aid Kotzebue flood recovery
No keywords found.