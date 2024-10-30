Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Crews work to repair Kotzebue homes after flooding [Image 1 of 4]

    Crews work to repair Kotzebue homes after flooding

    KOTZEBUE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    10.27.2024

    Photo by Balinda ONeal 

    Alaska National Guard   

    Crews from the Alaska Organized Militia and the Division of Forestry & Fire Protection make critical repairs to Kotzebue homes, Oct. 27, 2024, following a severe storm that flooded the town, displaced over 80 residents, and damaged dozens of houses. The team assessed damage, removed wet insulation, and worked under the subfloor to help ensure safety and restore warmth for residents. (Alaska National Guard photo by Balinda O’Neal)

    Date Taken: 10.27.2024
    Date Posted: 10.30.2024 16:46
    Photo ID: 8726950
    VIRIN: 241027-Z-CA180-1001
    Resolution: 5712x4284
    Size: 3.28 MB
    Location: KOTZEBUE, ALASKA, US
    Alaska Organized Militia, multi-agency teams join forces to aid Kotzebue flood recovery

    domestic operations
    flood response
    Alaska National Guard
    Alaska Organized Militia
    JTF Kotzebue 24

