Crews work to repair Kotzebue homes after flooding

Crews from the Alaska Organized Militia and the Division of Forestry & Fire Protection make critical repairs to Kotzebue homes, Oct. 27, 2024, following a severe storm that flooded the town, displaced over 80 residents, and damaged dozens of houses. The team assessed damage, removed wet insulation, and worked under the subfloor to help ensure safety and restore warmth for residents. (Alaska National Guard photo by Balinda O’Neal)