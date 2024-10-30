Crews work to repair Kotzebue homes after flooding

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Crews from the Alaska Organized Militia’s Joint Task Force – Kotzebue and the Division of Forestry & Fire Protection secure a bag of wet insulation removed from a Kotzebue home, Oct. 27, 2024. Following a powerful storm that flooded the town, displaced over 80 residents, and damaged dozens of homes, the teams worked together on essential repairs to help restore safe living conditions. (Alaska National Guard photo by Balinda O’Neal)