Alaska Organized Militia assists Kotzebue with storm response

Alaska Organized Militia members assigned to Joint Task Force - Kotzebue assist the Arctic Circle community with recovery efforts, Oct. 26, 2024, following a recent storm that caused severe flooding along Alaska’s West Coast. The 11-member team, including personnel from the Alaska Air and Army National Guard and the Alaska State Defense Force, was activated by the State Emergency Operations Center to support response and recovery efforts. (Alaska National Guard photo by Balinda O’Neal)