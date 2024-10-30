Crews work to secure Kotzebue homes after flooding

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Alaska Army National Guard Sgt. Adam Weber, an Anchorage resident assigned to the Alaska Organized Militia’s Joint Task Force - Kotzebue, assesses damage from beneath a Kotzebue home’s subfloor, Oct. 27, 2024. Following a powerful storm that flooded the town, displaced over 80 residents, and damaged dozens of homes, the teams worked together on essential repairs to help restore safe living conditions. (Alaska National Guard photo by Balinda O’Neal)