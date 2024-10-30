Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Crews work to repair flood-damaged homes as winter approaches in Kotzebue

    ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    10.27.2024

    Video by Balinda ONeal 

    Alaska National Guard   

    Crews from the Alaska Organized Militia and Division of Forestry & Fire Protection work on critical repairs to make Kotzebue homes safer and warmer on Oct. 27, 2024, following a powerful fall storm that flooded the town, displaced over 80 residents, and damaged dozens of homes. The AKOM team, including Alaska National Guard and Alaska State Defense Force members from Kotzebue, Anchorage, Fairbanks, Ninilchik, Palmer, and Wasilla, joined local responders and other agencies to assist residents in critical need by fixing broken pipes, reconstructing and reinforcing entryways, securing shifted fuel tanks, and clearing debris. (Alaska National Guard video by Balinda O’Neal)

    Date Taken: 10.27.2024
    Date Posted: 10.30.2024 14:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 941921
    VIRIN: 241027-Z-CA180-2001
    Filename: DOD_110654612
    Length: 00:02:29
    Location: ALASKA, US

    Alaska Organized Militia, multi-agency teams join forces to aid Kotzebue flood recovery

    flood response
    Alaska National Guard
    Alaska Organized Militia
    JTF Kotzebue 24

