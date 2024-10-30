Crews work to repair flood-damaged homes as winter approaches in Kotzebue

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Crews from the Alaska Organized Militia and Division of Forestry & Fire Protection work on critical repairs to make Kotzebue homes safer and warmer on Oct. 27, 2024, following a powerful fall storm that flooded the town, displaced over 80 residents, and damaged dozens of homes. The AKOM team, including Alaska National Guard and Alaska State Defense Force members from Kotzebue, Anchorage, Fairbanks, Ninilchik, Palmer, and Wasilla, joined local responders and other agencies to assist residents in critical need by fixing broken pipes, reconstructing and reinforcing entryways, securing shifted fuel tanks, and clearing debris. (Alaska National Guard video by Balinda O’Neal)