Alaska Army National Guard Sgt. Adam Weber, an Anchorage resident assigned to the Alaska Organized Militia’s Joint Task Force - Kotzebue, uses a prybar to remove insulation from a Kotzebue home, Oct. 27, 2024. Following a powerful storm that flooded the town, displaced over 80 residents, and damaged dozens of homes, the teams worked together on essential repairs to help restore safe living conditions. (Alaska National Guard photo by Balinda O’Neal)
|Date Taken:
|10.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.30.2024 16:46
|Photo ID:
|8726952
|VIRIN:
|241027-Z-CA180-1005
|Resolution:
|5712x4284
|Size:
|2.44 MB
|Location:
|KOTZEBUE, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Crews work to repair Kotzebue homes after flooding [Image 4 of 4], by Balinda ONeal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Alaska Organized Militia, multi-agency teams join forces to aid Kotzebue flood recovery
No keywords found.