    Crews work to repair Kotzebue homes after flooding [Image 2 of 4]

    Crews work to repair Kotzebue homes after flooding

    KOTZEBUE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    10.27.2024

    Photo by Balinda ONeal 

    Alaska National Guard   

    Alaska Army National Guard Sgt. Adam Weber, an Anchorage resident assigned to the Alaska Organized Militia’s Joint Task Force - Kotzebue, uses a prybar to remove insulation from a Kotzebue home, Oct. 27, 2024. Following a powerful storm that flooded the town, displaced over 80 residents, and damaged dozens of homes, the teams worked together on essential repairs to help restore safe living conditions. (Alaska National Guard photo by Balinda O’Neal)

