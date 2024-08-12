Oregon National Guard Soldiers mobilized for assignment to the Middle East

Photo By John Hughel | Oregon Army National Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 218th Field Artillery...... read more read more Photo By John Hughel | Oregon Army National Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 218th Field Artillery Regiment render a hand salute during their mobilization ceremony held in their honor at Pacific University in Forest Grove, Oregon on August 9, 2024. After finishing their upcoming training at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, unit members will be assigned to Iraq and Syria in support of OPERATION INHERENT RESOLVE, whose mission is to advise, assist, and enable partner forces to secure lasting defeat of terrorist elements across the Central Command Area of Responsibility. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

FOREST GROVE, Ore. – Approximately 230 members of the Oregon Army National Guard’s 2nd Battalion, 218th Field Artillery Regiment were formally recognized during their mobilization ceremony held at Pacific University in Forest Grove, Oregon on August 9, 2024, as they prepared to depart for a year-long deployment to the Middle East.



Before departing overseas, they will first undergo training at Fort Sill, Oklahoma to enhance their proficiencies on the equipment and systems that they will operate as the primary air defenders that American and Coalition partners rely on for force protection.



After completing their training the service members will be assigned to Iraq and Syria in support of OPERATION INHERENT RESOLVE, whose mission is to advise, assist, and enable partner forces to secure lasting defeat of terrorist elements across the Central Command Area of Responsibility.



For those soldiers, family members and friends in attendance, Brig. Gen. Alan Gronewold, Adjutant General, Oregon National Guard, outlined the operation the unit will conduct on their mission.



“The 218th Field Artillery has an exceptionally rich unit history and lineage in which you now are part of. You will now be task organized as Task Force Defender, for the deployment to Iraq in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. Remember the heavy responsibilities that rest upon your shoulders,” he said.



Speaking of the “long journey so far,” Gronewold also reminded them of the hard work and dedication they have already achieved.



“Redleg Battalion…you’ve spent the better part of the last two years preparing yourself and your families for this mobilization. You trained at Camp Roberts last summer sharpening your skills, and you just returned from the crucible of all crucibles – the Joint Readiness Training Center in Louisiana.”



As part of Task Force DEFENDER, the Oregon Citizen-Soldiers will be conducting rocket, artillery, mortar and unmanned drone defense operations in the Middle East. This mission is important to protect stability in the region while supporting the overall U.S. national security.



“The Oregon National Guard continues its legacy of simultaneously serving Oregonians with domestic operations here at home while also answering the call for federal mobilizations supporting the United States," Gronewold said. “Our duty as soldiers is not only to defend our nation but to stand as a beacon of hope for those who yearn for freedom in the face of repression and this is what makes the Oregon National Guard the military service of choice for Oregonians.”



Doug Grafe, Wildlife and Military Policy Advisor for the State of Oregon, read prepared remarks from Oregon Governor Tina Kotek.



“I am deeply humbled by the sense of service and sacrifice to your country, your state and your community that every person in this room displays every day,” said Grafe, in the letter to the service members. “Thank you for taking this mission. We live in a time of unrest and uncertainty around the globe. But the tireless commitment of Oregon’s Citizens-Soldiers keeps the United States keeps the United States and Oregon safe and secure and we are more capable of taking on todays and tomorrow's challenges.”



The 2nd Battalion, 218th Field Artillery Regiment has a long and proven record of answering the State and nation’s call to service. The unit was first organized on February 3, 1866 as the Portland Light Artillery. Notable federal service action has comprised with tours in France during World War I, both the Europe and the Pacific theaters during World War II, and numerous missions in the post-9/11 era in the Middle East supporting Operations ENDURING FREEDOM, IRAQI FREEDOM, and SPARTAN SHIELD.



“There are a lot of things in the air that are threats, our job will be to take out those threats," said Lt. Col. Manuel Robledo, commander of the 2nd Battalion, 218th Field Artillery Regiment, now preparing for his forth overseas deployment.



“This will be a different mission and rotation than a lot of us have experienced before as we will be separate and spread out over a wide geographical region and have to rely on leaders at the lowest levels," Robledo said, describing the added challenges. “My job is to help provide support to those young soldiers and others who haven’t deployed before, but they have a ton of support if they reach out for it.”



Preceding the ceremony, the soldiers and their families were treated to a special send-off event, designed as a showing of support and appreciation for the deploying service members. Organized by the Oregon National Family Readiness Team and the Military and Veterans Student Outreach office, the event included live music, activities and a barbeque luncheon on the Pacific University campus.



Deploying for her first overseas mission, Capt. Beth Biggs said she’s mindful of the challenge but feels that all the advance training will pay off.



“I am a little nervous but the more I’ve gotten to work with the people I am going with, the more confident I am,” she said, speaking to local reporters prior to the ceremony. “I am really confident that we’re going to go over there, learn a lot before we go, and gain a lot of skills over there during the deployment.”