Mobilization Ceremony for the 2nd Battalion, 218th Field Artillery Regiment

Oregon Army National Guard members assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 218th Field Artillery Regiment attend a deployment send-off event for their families prior to their mobilization ceremony at Pacific University, Forest Grove, Oregon on August 9, 2024. Organized by the Oregon National Family Readiness Team and the Military and Veterans Student Outreach office, the event included live music, activities and a barbeque luncheon on the Pacific University campus. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)

Date Taken: 08.09.2024 by John Hughel