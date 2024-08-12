Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mobilization Ceremony for the 2nd Battalion, 218th Field Artillery Regiment [Image 7 of 8]

    Mobilization Ceremony for the 2nd Battalion, 218th Field Artillery Regiment

    FOREST GROVE, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2024

    Photo by John Hughel 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Oregon Army National Guard members assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 218th Field Artillery Regiment attend a deployment send-off event for their families prior to their mobilization ceremony at Pacific University, Forest Grove, Oregon on August 9, 2024. Organized by the Oregon National Family Readiness Team and the Military and Veterans Student Outreach office, the event included live music, activities and a barbeque luncheon on the Pacific University campus. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)

