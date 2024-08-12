Mobilization Ceremony for the 2nd Battalion, 218th Field Artillery Regiment

Members of the Oregon Army National Guard's 234th Army Band perform at the mobilization ceremony held for the 2nd Battalion, 218th Field Artillery Regiment on Aug. 9, 2024 at Forest Grove, Oregon. Before departing overseas, they will first undergo training at Fort Sill, Oklahoma to enhance their proficiencies on the equipment and systems that they will operate as the primary air defenders that American and Coalition partners rely on for force protection. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)

