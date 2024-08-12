Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mobilization Ceremony for the 2nd Battalion, 218th Field Artillery Regiment [Image 8 of 8]

    Mobilization Ceremony for the 2nd Battalion, 218th Field Artillery Regiment

    FOREST GROVE, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2024

    Photo by John Hughel 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Members of the Oregon Army National Guard's 234th Army Band perform at the mobilization ceremony held for the 2nd Battalion, 218th Field Artillery Regiment on Aug. 9, 2024 at Forest Grove, Oregon. Before departing overseas, they will first undergo training at Fort Sill, Oklahoma to enhance their proficiencies on the equipment and systems that they will operate as the primary air defenders that American and Coalition partners rely on for force protection. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)

    This work, Mobilization Ceremony for the 2nd Battalion, 218th Field Artillery Regiment [Image 8 of 8], by John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Oregon National Guard Soldiers mobilized for assignment to the Middle East

    Oregon National Guard
    U.S. Army
    Artillery
    Army National Guard
    OPERATION INHERENT RESOLVE
    2-218 Field

