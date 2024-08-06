Mobilization Ceremony for the 2nd Battalion, 218th Field Artillery Regiment

Mr. Doug Grafe, Wildlife and Military Policy Advisor for the State of Oregon, greets Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 218th Field Artillery Regiment at the conclusion of their mobilization ceremony held in their honor held at Pacific University in Forest Grove, Oregon on August 9, 2024. After finishing their upcoming training at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, unit members will be assigned to Iraq and Syria in support of OPERATION INHERENT RESOLVE, whose mission is to advise, assist, and enable partner forces to secure lasting defeat of terrorist elements across the Central Command Area of Responsibility. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)

