    Mobilization Ceremony for the 2nd Battalion, 218th Field Artillery Regiment [Image 12 of 13]

    Mobilization Ceremony for the 2nd Battalion, 218th Field Artillery Regiment

    FOREST GROVE, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2024

    Photo by John Hughel 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Family and friends of the Oregon Army National Guard’s 2nd Battalion, 218th Field Artillery Regiment pay their respects during the playing of the National Anthem during mobilization ceremony held in their honor at Pacific University in Forest Grove, Oregon on August 9, 2024. After finishing their upcoming training at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, unit members will be assigned to Iraq and Syria in support of OPERATION INHERENT RESOLVE, whose mission is to advise, assist, and enable partner forces to secure lasting defeat of terrorist elements across the Central Command Area of Responsibility. (National Guard photo by Remi Flounders, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 08.09.2024
    Location: FOREST GROVE, OREGON, US
