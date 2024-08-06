Mobilization Ceremony for the 2nd Battalion, 218th Field Artillery Regiment

Brig. Gen. Eric J. Riley, Land Component Commander, Oregon Army National Guard, addresses the Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 218th Field Artillery Regiment along with their families and co-workers during the mobilization ceremony held in their honor at Pacific University in Forest Grove, Oregon on August 9, 2024. After finishing their upcoming training at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, unit members will be assigned to Iraq and Syria in support of OPERATION INHERENT RESOLVE, whose mission is to advise, assist, and enable partner forces to secure lasting defeat of terrorist elements across the Central Command Area of Responsibility. (National Guard photo by Remi Flounders, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)

