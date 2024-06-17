Strykers Smoke Up Biak: Oregon Guard's Cavalry Unit Enhances Combat Readiness

Photo By Maj. Wayne Clyne | A Troop M1127 Reconnaissance Vehicle (RV) Strykers simultaneously launch smoke...... read more read more Photo By Maj. Wayne Clyne | A Troop M1127 Reconnaissance Vehicle (RV) Strykers simultaneously launch smoke grenades during a training exercise at Biak Training Center in Redmond, Ore., June 22, 2024. This coordinated smoke discharge demonstration, part of the Oregon Army National Guard's 1st Squadron, 82nd Cavalry Regiment annual training, showcased the unit's tactical obscuration capabilities and marked their first such exercise with Strykers in eight years. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

REDMOND, Ore. — Soldiers from the Oregon Army National Guard's 1st Squadron, 82nd Cavalry Regiment, conducted Stryker vehicle smoke discharge training on Saturday, June 22, 2024, at Biak Training Center, marking a significant milestone in their readiness preparations. This exercise, part of their annual training, allowed soldiers to deploy smoke grenades from their Stryker armored vehicles for the first time in eight years. The squadron received Strykers in 2016 but could not conduct smoke training due to various obstacles, including ammunition availability and fire danger concerns.



Sgt. 1st Class Troy Koski, the squadron's master gunner, emphasized the importance of the exercise. "It gives soldiers a realistic understanding of obscuration and how long it actually lasts," Koski said. "Movies and TV aren't realistic. Seeing how 16 smoke grenades can provide cover for at least 45 seconds helps them understand how to apply this in real scenarios."



1st Sgt. Phillip Smith spearheaded the training, who had been advocating for the exercise since the unit acquired the Strykers. Smith currently serves as the squadron's operations NCO.



Koski praised the professionalism of the soldiers involved. "When it comes time to get on a trigger, these guys are professionals, and they do a good job," he said. "It's really good to work with them."



This two-week annual training is part of Guard members' military duty, including one weekend a month. Guard members serve their federal mission and stand ready to assist with state disasters in their local communities. Brig. Gen. Alan Gronewold, Adjutant General of the Oregon National Guard, says, "This dual role makes the Oregon National Guard the service of choice for Oregonians."



The successful completion of this training significantly bolsters the unit's combat readiness and provides invaluable experience in tactical smoke deployment, furthering the Guard's ability to serve both state and nation.



