Strykers Smoke Up Biak: Oregon Guard's Cavalry Unit Enhances Combat Readiness

Charlie Troop crew fires off two M82 smoke grenades from their M1127 Reconnaissance Vehicle (RV) Stryker during a training exercise at Biak Training Center in Redmond, Ore., June 22, 2024. This demonstration, part of the Oregon Army National Guard's 1st Squadron, 82nd Cavalry Regiment annual training, allowed soldiers to practice deploying tactical obscuration measures. The exercise marked a significant milestone for the unit, being their first smoke discharge training with Strykers since acquiring the vehicles in 2016.(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office)

Date Taken: 06.22.2024
Location: REDMOND, OREGON, US