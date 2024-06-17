Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Strykers Smoke Up Biak: Oregon Guard's Cavalry Unit Enhances Combat Readiness [Image 2 of 5]

    Strykers Smoke Up Biak: Oregon Guard's Cavalry Unit Enhances Combat Readiness

    REDMOND, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2024

    Photo by Maj. Wayne Clyne 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Sgt. Steven South (left) and Sgt. Tyler Hanish of A Troop, 1st Squadron, 82nd Cavalry Regiment, Oregon Army National Guard, load smoke grenades onto an M1127 Reconnaissance Vehicle (RV) Stryker during training at Biak Training Center in Redmond, Ore., June 22, 2024. This exercise marked the unit's first smoke discharge training with Strykers in eight years, enhancing their tactical readiness and obscuration capabilities. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2024
    Date Posted: 06.23.2024 10:10
    Photo ID: 8492740
    VIRIN: 240622-Z-ZJ128-1001
    Resolution: 5184x3888
    Size: 5.34 MB
    Location: REDMOND, OREGON, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Strykers Smoke Up Biak: Oregon Guard's Cavalry Unit Enhances Combat Readiness [Image 5 of 5], by MAJ Wayne Clyne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Strykers Smoke Up Biak: Oregon Guard's Cavalry Unit Enhances Combat Readiness
    Strykers Smoke Up Biak: Oregon Guard's Cavalry Unit Enhances Combat Readiness
    Strykers Smoke Up Biak: Oregon Guard's Cavalry Unit Enhances Combat Readiness
    Strykers Smoke Up Biak: Oregon Guard's Cavalry Unit Enhances Combat Readiness
    Strykers Smoke Up Biak: Oregon Guard's Cavalry Unit Enhances Combat Readiness

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Strykers Smoke Up Biak: Oregon Guard's Cavalry Unit Enhances Combat Readiness

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Stryker
    Combat Readiness
    Oregon Army National Guard
    Smoke Deployment Training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT