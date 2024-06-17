Strykers Smoke Up Biak: Oregon Guard's Cavalry Unit Enhances Combat Readiness

Sgt. Steven South (left) and Sgt. Tyler Hanish of A Troop, 1st Squadron, 82nd Cavalry Regiment, Oregon Army National Guard, load smoke grenades onto an M1127 Reconnaissance Vehicle (RV) Stryker during training at Biak Training Center in Redmond, Ore., June 22, 2024. This exercise marked the unit's first smoke discharge training with Strykers in eight years, enhancing their tactical readiness and obscuration capabilities. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office)

