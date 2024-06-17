Strykers Smoke Up Biak: Oregon Guard's Cavalry Unit Enhances Combat Readiness

A Troop M1127 Reconnaissance Vehicle (RV) Strykers simultaneously launch smoke grenades during a training exercise at Biak Training Center in Redmond, Ore., June 22, 2024. This coordinated smoke discharge demonstration, part of the Oregon Army National Guard's 1st Squadron, 82nd Cavalry Regiment annual training, showcased the unit's tactical obscuration capabilities and marked their first such exercise with Strykers in eight years. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office)

