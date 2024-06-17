Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll Strykers Smoke Up Biak: Oregon Guard's Cavalry Unit Enhances Combat Readiness

    REDMOND, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2024

    Video by Maj. Wayne Clyne 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    B-roll footage captures Oregon Army National Guard's 1st Squadron, 82nd Cavalry Regiment conducting Stryker vehicle smoke discharge training at Biak Training Center on June 22, 2024. The video showcases multiple Stryker variants deploying smoke grenades, demonstrating tactical obscuration techniques and highlighting the unit's first smoke training exercise with Strykers in eight years.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2024
    Date Posted: 06.23.2024 10:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 928479
    VIRIN: 240622-Z-ZJ128-1007
    PIN: 240622
    Filename: DOD_110401986
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: REDMOND, OREGON, US

    This work, B-Roll Strykers Smoke Up Biak: Oregon Guard's Cavalry Unit Enhances Combat Readiness, by MAJ Wayne Clyne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Strykers Smoke Up Biak: Oregon Guard's Cavalry Unit Enhances Combat Readiness

    TAGS

    Stryker
    Combat Readiness
    Oregon Army National Guard
    Smoke Deployment Training

