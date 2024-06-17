B-Roll Strykers Smoke Up Biak: Oregon Guard's Cavalry Unit Enhances Combat Readiness

B-roll footage captures Oregon Army National Guard's 1st Squadron, 82nd Cavalry Regiment conducting Stryker vehicle smoke discharge training at Biak Training Center on June 22, 2024. The video showcases multiple Stryker variants deploying smoke grenades, demonstrating tactical obscuration techniques and highlighting the unit's first smoke training exercise with Strykers in eight years.
Date Taken:
|06.22.2024
Date Posted:
|06.23.2024 10:10
Location:
|REDMOND, OREGON, US
