Strykers Smoke Up Biak: Oregon Guard's Cavalry Unit Enhances Combat Readiness

A battalion M1133 Medical Evacuation Vehicle (MEV) Stryker fires off smoke grenades during a training exercise at Biak Training Center in Redmond, Ore., June 22, 2024. This demonstration, part of the Oregon Army National Guard's 1st Squadron, 82nd Cavalry Regiment annual training, highlights the versatility of Stryker variants in tactical obscuration. The exercise provided valuable experience for medical personnel in creating cover for potential casualty evacuation scenarios.

(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office)

