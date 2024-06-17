Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Strykers Smoke Up Biak: Oregon Guard's Cavalry Unit Enhances Combat Readiness [Image 4 of 5]

    REDMOND, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2024

    Photo by Maj. Wayne Clyne 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    A battalion M1133 Medical Evacuation Vehicle (MEV) Stryker fires off smoke grenades during a training exercise at Biak Training Center in Redmond, Ore., June 22, 2024. This demonstration, part of the Oregon Army National Guard's 1st Squadron, 82nd Cavalry Regiment annual training, highlights the versatility of Stryker variants in tactical obscuration. The exercise provided valuable experience for medical personnel in creating cover for potential casualty evacuation scenarios.
    (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Strykers Smoke Up Biak: Oregon Guard's Cavalry Unit Enhances Combat Readiness [Image 5 of 5], by MAJ Wayne Clyne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Stryker
    Combat Readiness
    Oregon Army National Guard
    Smoke Deployment Training

