Strykers Smoke Up Biak: Oregon Guard's Cavalry Unit Enhances Combat Readiness

An Alpha Troop M1127 Reconnaissance Vehicle (RV) Stryker crew searches for the opposing force during a movement-to-contact exercise at Biak Training Center in Redmond, Ore., Friday, June 21, 2024. This tactical training, part of the Oregon Army National Guard's 1st Squadron, 82nd Cavalry Regiment annual exercises, honed the unit's reconnaissance and combat skills. The exercise preceded the squadron's smoke grenade deployment training, demonstrating the diverse capabilities of the Stryker platform in various combat scenarios.

(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office)

Date Taken: 06.21.2024 Date Posted: 06.23.2024 Location: REDMOND, OREGON, US