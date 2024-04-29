51st FW stands strong for SAAPM: Empowering awareness

Photo By Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens | U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, visit resource...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens | U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, visit resource booths during a Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month open house event at Osan Air Base, ROK, April 19, 2024. The 51st Fighter Wing Sexual Assault Prevention Response office has policies and programs that are designed to empower Airmen to foster a culture of dignity, mutual respect and trust. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens) see less | View Image Page

OSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea — The 51st Fighter Wing annually recognizes Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month and continues to provide 24/7 support to victims, while educating the base populace on available resources and reporting procedures at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 1-30, 2024.



The 51st FW endorsed the SAAPM campaign this year by facilitating conversation and hosting outreach events to spread awareness and provided Osan AB Sexual Assault Prevention and Response patches to promote unit cohesion, resilience and accountability.



“Educating service members about consent, bystander intervention and reporting procedures is essential in preventing sexual assault,” said U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Robert Boland, 51st FW deputy sexual assault response coordinator. “SAAPM initiatives aim to change behaviors and attitudes surrounding sexual violence by fostering a culture of accountability and zero tolerance.”



The Sexual Assault Prevention and Response program started across the Department of Defense in 2004, and focuses on eliminating sexual assault and cultivating awareness to encourage a safer community. The impact of the 51st FW SAPR program extends beyond their office, as they support all members across Osan AB.



“Openly addressing sexual assault and demonstrating a commitment to prevention efforts builds trust within the military community,” said Boland. “Service members are more likely to trust their leadership and feel confident that their concerns will be taken seriously.”



The 51st FW SAPR office remains dedicated to the DoD 2024 SAAPM theme of “Step Forward. Prevent. Report. Advocate.” The 51st FW SAPR advocates for policies and programs that support the campaign's goal of strengthening prevention and response to sexual violence, while also empowering and supporting Airmen and their families.



“A collective effort to eliminate sexual violence cultivates a community of respect,” said Roxy Craven, 51st FW SAPR specialist. “SAAPM ensures a 'Ready to Fight Tonight' mission mindset by tackling the underlying causes of sexual violence. It also acts as a driving force for fostering empathy, support, and understanding in addressing sexual assault within the military.”