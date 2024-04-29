51st FW stands strong for SAAPM: Empowering awareness

A “What Were You Wearing?” clothesline is displayed during a Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month open house event at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 19, 2024. Since 2004, Sexual Assault, Prevention and Response has been a Department of Defense program that has the main focus of eliminating sexual assault, bolstering prevention efforts, increasing reporting and promoting advocacy for a safer community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens)

