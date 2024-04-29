A “What Were You Wearing?” clothesline is displayed during a Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month open house event at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 19, 2024. Since 2004, Sexual Assault, Prevention and Response has been a Department of Defense program that has the main focus of eliminating sexual assault, bolstering prevention efforts, increasing reporting and promoting advocacy for a safer community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens)
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2024 03:48
|Photo ID:
|8371247
|VIRIN:
|240419-F-VU029-2006
|Resolution:
|3979x2238
|Size:
|1.25 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 51st FW stands strong for SAAPM: Empowering awareness [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Aubree Owens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
51st FW stands strong for SAAPM: Empowering awareness
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT