    51st FW stands strong for SAAPM: Empowering awareness [Image 1 of 5]

    51st FW stands strong for SAAPM: Empowering awareness

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    04.19.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens 

    51st Fighter Wing

    A “What Were You Wearing?” clothesline is displayed during a Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month open house event at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 19, 2024. Since 2004, Sexual Assault, Prevention and Response has been a Department of Defense program that has the main focus of eliminating sexual assault, bolstering prevention efforts, increasing reporting and promoting advocacy for a safer community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens)

    Date Posted: 04.30.2024 03:48
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
    Osan Air Base
    51st Fighter Wing
    Sexual Assault Prevention and Response
    Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month
    SAAPM

