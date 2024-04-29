Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    51st FW stands strong for SAAPM: Empowering awareness [Image 5 of 5]

    51st FW stands strong for SAAPM: Empowering awareness

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    04.19.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, visit resource booths during a Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month open house event at Osan Air Base, ROK, April 19, 2024. The 51st Fighter Wing Sexual Assault Prevention Response office has policies and programs that are designed to empower Airmen to foster a culture of dignity, mutual respect and trust. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens)

    This work, 51st FW stands strong for SAAPM: Empowering awareness [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Aubree Owens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Osan Air Base
    51st Fighter Wing
    Sexual Assault Prevention and Response
    Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month
    SAAPM

