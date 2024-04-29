U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, visit resource booths during a Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month open house event at Osan Air Base, ROK, April 19, 2024. The 51st Fighter Wing Sexual Assault Prevention Response office has policies and programs that are designed to empower Airmen to foster a culture of dignity, mutual respect and trust. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.19.2024 Date Posted: 04.30.2024 03:49 Photo ID: 8371251 VIRIN: 240419-F-VU029-2031 Resolution: 4303x2420 Size: 1.82 MB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 51st FW stands strong for SAAPM: Empowering awareness [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Aubree Owens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.